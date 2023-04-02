Israel Adesanya completes ‘hardest training camp of his career’ for UFC 287

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wants the belt back from Alex Pereira and put in the toughest training camp of his career for their UFC 287 rematch.

Adesanya released a video on Saturday documenting the final days of his fight preparation. He spent a night watching an eight-main tournament at a King of the Ring event featuring teammates. Back in the gym, “The Last Stylebender” put in his last sparring session while being cheered on by his team. His final training session involved takedowns and takedown defense.

“Best on yet,” Adesanya said about the training camp. “Short camp but full of discipline, full of discipline. full commitment, full dedication.”

“I know the work I’ve done. I know what I have to do,” continued Adesanya. “I’m going to beat this guy. F**k. I can’t wait… I’m going to f**k this guy up. That’s it.”