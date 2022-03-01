HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cain Velasquez

featuredFormer UFC champ Cain Velasquez being held without bail after involvement in shooting

featuredRafael Fiziev out of UFC 272 co-main event due to COVID-19

featuredUkrainian UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz has a message for Vladimir Putin: ‘F*ck you, b*tch!’

featuredColby Covington says he’ll make Jorge Masvidal ‘suffer’ and ‘verbally tap out’ at UFC 272

Israel Adesanya breaks down UFC 272, wants Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington | Video

March 1, 2022
NoNo Comments

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya breaks down the upcoming UFC 272 Pay-Per-View headlined by Colby “Chaos” Covington and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal.

UFC 272 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. Top welterweight contender Colby Covington faces former teammate and training partner Jorge Masvidal. The once best friends turned bitter rivals will settle their differences inside the octagon.

UFC 272 Embedded, Episode 1: Colby Covington calls Jorge Masvidal a ‘criminal’ and ‘thug’

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

Relive Jorge Masvidal stopping Nate Diaz to win ‘BMF’ belt | Video

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya best Robert Whittaker in rematch

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA