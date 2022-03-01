Israel Adesanya breaks down UFC 272, wants Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington | Video

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya breaks down the upcoming UFC 272 Pay-Per-View headlined by Colby “Chaos” Covington and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal.

UFC 272 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. Top welterweight contender Colby Covington faces former teammate and training partner Jorge Masvidal. The once best friends turned bitter rivals will settle their differences inside the octagon.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

