Israel Adesanya breaks down UFC 269 marquee matches | Video

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gives his picks and analysis for several UFC 269 matches, including the two title bouts that headline the fight card.

UFC 269 takes place on Dec. 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The stacked fight card is headlined by two world title bouts. In the main event, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira puts his title on the line for the first time against former interim titleholder and top contender Dustin Poirier. In the co-main event, Julianna Pena challenges women’s pound-for-pound queen Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight crown.

Jon Jones reveals timeline for UFC return, heavyweight debut

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)