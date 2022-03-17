Israel Adesanya breaks down the UFC London main card: ‘Paddy Pimblett is getting fed a bum’ | Video

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya breaks down the upcoming UFC London fight card headlined by heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall.

The card also features City Kickboxing team captain Dan Hooker taking Arnold Allen as Hooker makes his return to the 145-pound division. Lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett also tries to secure his second win in the UFC.

Hear what “The Last Stylebender” thinks about the matchups.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

