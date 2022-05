Israel Adesanya breaks down the UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje main card | Video

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel ‘The Last Stylebender’ Adesanya breaks down the upcoming UFC 274 Pay-Per-View headlined with Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje.

Hear who Adesanya picks in the main event and co-main event title bouts as well as his picks for ‘sleeper’ matches on the fight card.

(Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

