Israel Adesanya breaks down the two UFC 270 title fights | Video

January 20, 2022
Israel Adesanya breaks down the two UFC 270 world title bouts between heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou and undefeated interim titleholder Ciryl Gane and the flyweight championship trilogy between champion Brandon Moreno and former champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

UFC 270 takes place on Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The pay-per-view event is scheduled to feature 13 bouts.

