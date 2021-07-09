Israel Adesanya breaks down Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 | Video

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gives his champion analysis on the entire UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 main card.

UFC 264 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier faces former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the fight card’s main event. In the co-main event, no. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns takes on no. 4 ranked Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in a fight that could land the winner a title shot.

(Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)