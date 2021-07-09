HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 264 Official Weigh-in: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 | Video

featuredUFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Weigh-in Results and Video: Trilogy Fight Set

featuredDustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off: McGregor kicks Poirier | UFC 264 Press Conference

Nick Diaz

featuredDana White confrims Nick Diaz-Robbie Lawler in the works for this Fall

Israel Adesanya breaks down Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 | Video

July 9, 2021
NoNo Comments

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gives his champion analysis on the entire UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 main card.

UFC 264 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier faces former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout in the fight card’s main event. In the co-main event, no. 2 ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns takes on no. 4 ranked Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in a fight that could land the winner a title shot.

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off: McGregor kicks Poirier | UFC 264 Press Conference

(Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA