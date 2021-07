Israel Adesanya breaks down Cory Sandhagen vs TJ Dillashaw | Video

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya gives his world class analysis on Saturday’s UFC Vegas 32 main event between former two-time bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and no. 2 ranked contender Cory Sandhagen.

Dillashaw is coming off a two-year suspension after testing positive to EPO and hopes to jump right back into title contention with a win over the no. 2 contender.

(Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)

