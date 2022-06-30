Israel Adesanya blasts Jon Jones at USADA ceremony

On Wednesday Israel Adesanya was given his USADA jacket for 50 clean tests. After a lengthy speech by Jeff Novinsky about the merits of Adesanya and his commitment to staying clean, Adesanya took the mic and blasted another UFC fighter.

“I’ve never hidden anywhere by the way,” Adesanya said. “Never hidden anywhere.”

He was clearly hinting at the time Jon Jones hid from a drug test underneath an Octagon and if there was any doubt Adesanya went into further details.

“Like I said, you’ll never find me underneath the cage, I’m always in there fighting.”

Later in his interview, he challenged anyone to find proof he ever used PEDs and if they could he’d give them $3 million.