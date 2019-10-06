Israel Adesanya banks UFC 243 bonus for knocking out Robert Whittaker

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 6, 2019
The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses following Saturday’s UFC 243: Whittaker vs. Adesanya event in Melbourne, Australia. Israel Adesanya, Brad Riddell, Jamie Mullarkey, and Yorgan de Castro banked an extra $50,000 for their octagon efforts.

Fight of the Night honors went to lightweights Riddell and Mullarkey for the war on the preliminary fight card. Riddell won by unanimous decision but both fighters took home a bonus.

Adesanya earned the undisputed middleweight title in the fight card’s main event by knocking out Robert Whittaker in the second round. After knocking Whittaker down in the final seconds of the opening frame, Adesanya sealed the deal with a left hook counter that rendered Whittaker unconscious. With the win, Adesanya remained undefeated and earned his fifth bonus with the promotion.

Yorgan de Castro earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his walk-off knockout of Justin Tafa to kick off the main card.

UFC 243 featured 11 bouts. Five fights went the distance while three ended in submission finishes, and three contests resulted in knockouts.

