Israel Adesanya Banks Bonus for Dominant Performance: TUF 27 Finale Bonuses

July 7, 2018
UFC officials announced the recipients of the fighter bonuses following The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale during the event’s post-fight press conference on Friday. Israel Adesanya, Luis Pena, Alex Caceres, and Martin Bravo earned the $50,000 performance-based incentives.

Fight of the Night honors went to featherweight bout between Alex Caceres and Martin Bravo. Caceres hurt Bravo early with left hands but was unable to put away the Mexican. Caceres slowed as the fight wore on and Bravo can’t storming back with combinations. In the end, Caceres held on to take a split decision win.Israel Adesanya

Main event winner Israel Adesanya banked a bonus for his win over Brad Tavares. Adesanya established his jab early in the fight and slowed Tavares’ aggressive approach. He picked Tavares apart with his jab and a variety of kicks. He opened up a cut over Tavares’ right eye in the fourth frame and put together combinations. After five rounds of fighting, Adesanya earned a clear-cut unanimous decision with two judges scoring him winning all five rounds.

Luis Pena took home a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round submission win over Richie Smullen on the preliminary fight card. Pena won his fight during The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated season but was forced out o the competition due to a foot injury. He made the most of his opportunity on Friday by taking out Smullen via guillotine choke midway through the opening round.

The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale featured 12 bouts. Eight fights went the distance, three ended in submissions, and one resulted in a TKO finish.

               

