Israel Adesanya backs Conor McGregor in phone-smashing incident

Former dual-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was arrested earlier this week for allegedly smashing and taking a fan’s phone. It marks the second time in less than a year that McGregor has been arrested on felony charges.

The phone-smashing incident in Miami took place shortly after McGregor completed the community service component of a plea arrangement in New York that lessened his charges to misdemeanors and kept him out of jail and free of possible deportation.

According to accounts, the incident in Miami occurred in the wee hours of the morning at a club full of “A-List” celebrities. McGregor was apparently approached by a fan with his phone out and didn’t take kindly to it.

Fellow UFC fighter Israel Adesanya addressed the matter in a recent interview with Submission Radio, basically supporting McGregor’s side of the altercation, declaring no one has the right to whip out their phone and get up in anyone’s face with it.

“I don’t know what happened. People are saying, look, it’s 5 a.m. and whatever. He was doing this and that. I don’t give a f— if you see anyone, anywhere, doing anything; it doesn’t give you the right to just kind of run up on them with a phone,” said Adesanya.

“I’ve had that on personal levels in the past when I’m hanging out with someone. We’re hanging out at a party and all of a sudden I start seeing phones. You know, when you text, there’s a little angle with the texting, but then when you see the phone filming it’s just like, why are you guys filming me? Like, what the f—? And one of them was like, oh, we just wanted a pic. Well, f—ing ask, don’t just start filming me secretly.”

Adesanya let his words serve as a warning for the paparazzi-like approach of some people. It could eventually lead to a nasty situation beyond someone like McGregor trashing a phone.

“With the Conor situation, I don’t know, but I don’t give a f—,” Adesanya continued. “Look, if you see Jon Jones doing a line or a picogram somewhere, don’t f—ing run up on him trying to take photos. Because guess what, if he spinning elbows you in the face, you deserve it.”

Adesanya is currently slated to put his perfect 16-0 record on the line opposite Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 on April 13 in a battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship.

(Courtesy of Submission Radio)