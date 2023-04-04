Israel Adesanya Arrives in Miami for Alex Pereira Rematch | Video

HOT OFF THE WIRE

April 3, 2023
Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya arrived in Miami for his UFC 287 rematch against current titleholder Alex Pereira.

The bout headlines Saturday’s fight card at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. Pereira holds three wins over Adesanya in combat sports. He’s beaten him twice in kickboxing including by knockout in their second pairing. Pereira stopped Adesanya late in the final round of the UFC 281 main event to capture the championship from “The Laststylebender.”

Adesanya posted a video to his YouTube channel showing his arrival in Florida. He spent the first day doing a promotional collaboration with Muhammad Ali’s brand at YankeeKicks while posing for photos and signing autographs for fans.

