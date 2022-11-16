Israel Adesanya arrested at JFK Airport

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was arrested at JFK Airport in New York on Wednesday for criminal possession of a weapon.

Adesanya was arrested by the Port Authority Police Department after allegedly going through security with metal knuckles. Brass knuckles are illegal in the state of New York and possession of them is a class A misdemeanor. He was later released.

Adesanya was at the airport to fly back home to New Zealand. He headlined last Saturday’s UFC 281 fight card at Madison Square Garden. He was defeated by Alex Pereira by TKO in the final round.

TMZ Sports broke the news and reported that Adesanya has been released from custody and is on his way back home. Adesanya’s manager, Tim Simpson explained that the brass knuckles were a gift from a fan.

“Israel was handed a gift by a fan, which he put in his luggage. When flagged at the airport, Israel quickly disposed of the item, and cooperated with authorities. He has complied accordingly, with that the matter and was dismissed and he is on his way home,” Simpson told TMZ.

Holly Holm ‘intrigued’ by the thought of returning to boxing