Israel Adesanya, Anderson Silva Earn ‘Fight of the Night’ Honors at UFC 234

February 10, 2019
Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva put on a dazzling show in the last minute UFC 234 main event and now they’ll walk away with a post fight bonus.

Following middleweight champion Robert Whittaker’s withdrawal from the card due to emergency hernia surgery, Adesanya and Silva were thrust into the headlining spot and they managed to put on quite a show over three rounds.

As a reward, Adesanya and Silva earned $50,000 each for ‘Fight of the Night’ honors.

Meanwhile, Devonte Smith picked up a vicious first round knockout to earn a $50,000 ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.

Finally, Montana De La Rosa also picked up $50,000 for her second round submission against previously undefeated prospect Nadia Kassem.

