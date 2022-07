Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland have heated exchange at UFC 276 Press Conference | Video

They aren’t fighting each other on Saturday, but middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and No. 4 ranked Sean Strickland exchanged words during the UFC 276 Pre-fight Press Conference on Thursday.

Adesanya puts his title on the line against No. 2 ranked contender Jared Cannonier in Saturday’s main event. Strickland faces Alex Pereira on the main card.

See Adesanya and Strickland go back and forth below.

UFC 276 Pre-fight Press Conference Face-offs Video

