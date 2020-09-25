HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor Picks Mayweather-Pacquiao

featuredConor McGregor says he’s boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East

UFC 253 Adesanya vs Costa weigh-in face-offs

featuredIsrael Adesanya and Paulo Costa have to be separated during UFC 253 face-off

UFC 253 Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa

featuredUFC 253 weigh-in results: Championship doubleheader set, but two fighters miss weight

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa whose O will go

featuredWhat makes Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa so special? Somebody’s O has got to go!

Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa have to be separated during UFC 253 face-off

September 25, 2020
NoNo Comments

While the rest of the UFC 253 weigh-in face-offs went off without a hitch, headliners Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa had to be separated by security and UFC president Dana White.

Adesanya puts his middleweight championship on the line opposite Costa in the UFC 253 main event, while Dominick Reyes squares off with Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title vacated by Jon Jones.

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

TRENDING > What makes Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa so special? Somebody’s O has got to go!

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa full weigh-in face-offs

(Video courtesy of UFC)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA