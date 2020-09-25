Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa have to be separated during UFC 253 face-off

While the rest of the UFC 253 weigh-in face-offs went off without a hitch, headliners Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa had to be separated by security and UFC president Dana White.

Adesanya puts his middleweight championship on the line opposite Costa in the UFC 253 main event, while Dominick Reyes squares off with Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title vacated by Jon Jones.

(Video courtesy of MMA Junkie)

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa full weigh-in face-offs

(Video courtesy of UFC)