Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori have heated exchange | Video

Michael Bisping moderated a heated conversation with the UFC 263 headliners, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Marvin Vettori, ahead of their June 12th rematch.

The two first fought in April 2018 where Adesanya defeated Vettori by split decision at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The rematch takes place in the same venue. Hear the two go verbally spar.

