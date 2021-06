Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori go ballistic at UFC 263 Press Conference

On Saturday, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will rematch no. 3 ranked Marvin Vettori in the UFC 263 main event in Glendale, Arizona.

The two fought to a split decision in their first encounter with Adesanya getting the nod from the judges. During Thursday’s press conference leading up to Saturday’s event, Adesanya and Vettori engaged in a heated exchange filled with insults.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 press conference face-offs | Video

