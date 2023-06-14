Islam Makhachev’s coach believes Charles Oliveira has ‘earned’ a rematch

Islam Makhachev soundly defeated Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 last October to win the lightweight championship. But Oliveira’s UFC 289 performance against Beneil Dariush was enough to earn Oliveira a rematch, according to Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez.

Heading into UFC 289, Mendez was picking Dariush to win and wanted him to emerge victorious to get the next title shot against Makhachev.

“I was predicting Beneil (to win). I’ve been talking Beneil, Beneil, Beneil deserves it. Beneil, Beneil. I’ve been talking that way for a long time and wondering why Beneil hasn’t got the opportunity. Well, one of the reasons why he hasn’t got the opportunity is Charles Oliveira looked so freaking good. That’s one of the reasons why Beneil’s not getting the opportunity, cause Charles was unfreaking-believable,” Mendez told Submission Radio.

“I didn’t expect him to look so damn good. And so confident. He won the crowd over, man. He won me over also. So, so impressed. He’s a champion for a reason,” continues Mendez.

Mendez was so impressed with Oliveira’s first-round finish of Dariush that he believes Olivera has earned a rematch with Makhachev.

“Charles has earned that right to be number one in line for it. What the UFC feels is different. But from what I see, I don’t see how… I mean, you tell me. You tell me what you think. Do you think

Charles earned and did enough to be the next lightweight contender? I think so, but it’s what the fans think, it’s what the UFC thinks.” Mendez said.

“Do I think he’s done enough? Yeah, I think he has.”

Floyd Mayweather bout explodes into chaos with gangster’s grandson

UFC 289 Highlights: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana