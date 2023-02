Islam Makhachev UFC 284 Octagon Interview: ‘I am the best fighter in the world’

Following his UFC 284 win over featherweight champion, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev stated loud and clear, “I am the best fighter in the world.”

featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski entered the bout ranked No. 1 in the pound-for-pound rankings while Makhachev was ranked No. 2. It was a close decision win, but Makhachev did defeat the top ranked P4P fighter in the world.

