HOT OFF THE WIRE
Darrick Minner

featuredUFC fight under investigation for betting incident

featuredJorge Masvidal predicts that Dustin Poirier will ‘smoke’ Michael Chandler at UFC 281

featuredIslam Makhachev tells UFC to ‘stop playing games,’ casts doubts on champ vs. champ match

featuredPolyana Viana shares Colby Covington bedroom fetish

Islam Makhachev tells UFC to ‘stop playing games,’ casts doubts on champ vs. champ match

November 7, 2022
NoNo Comments

Newly crowned lightweight champion Islam Makhachev called out featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski after his win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 on October 22.

Volkanovski (25-1) is riding a 22-fight winning streak and has successfully defended the 145-pound title four times. He’s currently ranked as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Makhachev (23-1) is ranked No. 3 and wants to take the top spot.

“Islam Makhachev is the best fighter, not in lightweight, he’s the pound-for-pound number one fighter,” Makhachev’s coach Khabib Nurmagomedov said following the UFC 280 win over Oliveira.

“Charles Oliveira is the number two pound-for-pound, right? He finished Charles. Now is our plan to fly all the way to Australia and fight in pound-for-pound king’s backyard with Volkanovski,” continued Nurmagomedov.

Following UFC 280, it appeared that Makhachev and Volkanovski would meet at UFC 284 in February in Perth, Australia. Judging from a Tweet from Makhachev over the weekend, those plans may have changed.

“I’m not sure what UFC wants, February Australia or March Vegas, I honestly don’t care about location and opponent, I never choose opponents. Just send a contract and stop playing games,” Makhachev wrote.

Polyana Viana shares Colby Covington bedroom fetish

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker