Islam Makhachev taps out Charles Oliveira in UFC 280 main event

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and No. 4-ranked contender Islam Makhachev headlined Saturday’s UFC 280 fight card in Abu Dhabi with the vacant 155-pound title on the line.

Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight championship after failing to make weight by a half-pound at UFC 274 in May. He defeated Justin Gaethje to remain the top contender in the division but the title became vacant.

Makhachev connected with a big left hand early. Oliveira clinched and pulled guard. Oliveira worked to secure a triangle choke, but Makhachev escaped the attempt. Oliveira rolled and got back to his feet. He drove Makhachev to the cage and they exchange knees. Makhachev tossed Oliveira to the canvas. Makhachev peppered Oliveira with short punches to the body. Makhachev postured up and Oliveira landed an uptick. The round ended with Makhachev in top position.

Oliveira pressured Makhachev to start the second round. The two clinched and Makhachev pressed Oliveira against the fence. Olivera proved difficult to get down. They separated and started to exchange. Makhachev connected with a counter right hand that dropped Oliveira. He followed the former champion to the canvas and locked on an head-and-arm choke. Oliveira was forced to tap out.

“I trained so hard for this moment. All my life. When I was a kid, I was waiting for that moment,” Makhachev said following the win.

The win snapped Oliveira’s 11-fight winning streak and put Makhachev on an 11-fight streak. Oliveira vowed to get the belt back.

“Sometimes we’re here and it’s not our day,” Oliveira said after the defeat. “I promise you, I’m going to get this back.”

Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan by split decision at UFC 280