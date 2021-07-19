Islam Makhachev shares Khabib Nurmagomedov’s generosity | Video

Rising lightweight Islam Makhachev shined on Saturday in the UFC Vegas 31 main event defeating Thiago Moises by submission in the fourth round. With the win, Makhachev will move up the 155-pound rankings.

The teammate and friend of former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reflected on his win and shared how generous Nurmagomedov is with his time and money during the event’s post-fight press conference.

Miesha Tate on triumphant UFC return: ‘This is my moment’ | Video

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)