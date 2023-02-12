Islam Makhachev narrowly defeats Alexander Volkanovski in epic UFC 284 main event

Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev headlined the UFC 284 event on Saturday in Perth, Australia.

Volkanovski is ranked at the top of the pound-for-fighter list in the world and after Makhachev won the 155-pound belt by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in October, he immediately called out Volkanovski. Volkanovski did not hesitate to accepted the challenge.

Volkanovski pawed with his jab early. Volkanovski rushed in with a combination. Volkanovski landed a right hand the briefly stunned Makhachev. Volkanovski rushed and and was caught with a right hand that put him to a knee. They clinched along the cage and Makhachev took Volkanovski down. He had Volkanovski’s back and worked for a rear-naked choke. Volkanovski easily defeated until the round ended.

Voklanovski switches stances. Volkanovski closed the distance and landed. He took Makhachev down. Volkanovski changes the position and Volkanovski scrambled to his feet. Volkanovski started to get the better of the exchanges, but Volkanovski connected with a right hand that staggered Volkanovski. The round ended with Volkanovski pressing Makhachdev against the cage.

Midway through the third, Makhachev took Volkanovski down, but Volkanovski stood up and turned the position. They separated and exchanged keg kicks. Volkanovski pressured Makhachev and nearly took him down. The round ended to the cheers of the Aussie round.

Volkanovski continued to switch stances in the fourth. Makhachev connected with a combination. Two minutes into the frame, Makhachev takes Volkanovski down and controlled him for the remainder of the round.

Volkanovski pressured Makhachev in the final frame. Makhachev took Volkanovski down, but Volkanovski managed to get to his feet. Late in the frame Volkanovkski hurt Makhachev. He pounced on the him looking for a finish. Makhachev doing all he can to survive. Volkanovski connecting with big shots. Makhachev is saved by the bell.

Volkanovski pushed Makhachev to his limit but came up a little short after an amazing five rounds. All three judges scored the fight for Makhachev by by unanimous decision. The scorecards read 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46.

