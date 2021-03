Islam Makhachev is about to leave Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shadow | UFC 259 Media Day

Islam Makhachev has been with Khabib Nurmagomedov through the rise of his career as his training partner. Makhachev is about to break out of Khabib’s shadow if he defeats Drew Dober at UFC 259.

Hear everything Islam Makhachev had to say at the UFC 259 Media Day.

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

TRENDING > Dominick Cruz: Critical of USADA, even after award for milestone of clean tests