Islam Makhachev: ‘I’ll smash Conor McGregor easy’ | Video

February 26, 2022
No. 4 ranked lightweight Islam Makhachev made quick work of late replacement Bobby Green in the UFC Vegas 49 main event on Saturday.

During the event’s post-fight press conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Makhachev was asked about a potential fight against former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

“Honestly, I don’t remember when this guy beat someone,” Makhachev said. “I’m going to smash him like easy. Bobby Green is going to be harder for me than for him.”

Check out Makhachev’s full UFC Vegas 49 Post-fight Press Conference Video.

