Islam Makhachev: ‘I’ll smash Conor McGregor easy’ | Video

No. 4 ranked lightweight Islam Makhachev made quick work of late replacement Bobby Green in the UFC Vegas 49 main event on Saturday.

During the event’s post-fight press conference at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Makhachev was asked about a potential fight against former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

“Honestly, I don’t remember when this guy beat someone,” Makhachev said. “I’m going to smash him like easy. Bobby Green is going to be harder for me than for him.”

