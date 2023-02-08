HOT OFF THE WIRE
Islam Makhachev at UFC 259 Media Day

featuredIslam Makhachev defends Dana White for forgetting his name ‘I don’t hear anybody say right’

Saidyokub Kakhramonov

featuredThey ‘never gave me my fair shake’ Saidyokub Kakhramonov released from UFC

Robert Whittaker

featuredRobert Whittaker feels like he’s ‘in limbo’

UFC 281 Dana White

featuredDana White says Makhachev vs. Volkanovski is ‘top 5 biggest fights of all time in UFC history’

Islam Makhachev defends Dana White for forgetting his name ‘I don’t hear anybody say right’

February 8, 2023
NoNo Comments

On Saturday night, while doing a post-fight interview at 1 a.m local time, UFC president Dana White forgot the name of the UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. The fans quickly took to Twitter to blast White for the disrespect but it doesn’t seem to have bothered Makhachev.

“For U.S people, this is not easy,” Makhachev told MMA Junkie. “My surname he forget. Makhachev (is) not easy for the U.S. Like Nurmagomedov. I don’t hear anybody say right. Everybody does some mistake. I don’t care. … For sure he respects all champions. I don’t think bad about people.”

What does bother Makhachev is the UFC’s lack of promotion about his UFC 284 bout versus Alexander Volkanovski.

“All media, when they come they give me the same question, ‘What do you think about promotion?’ For me, I tell them, ‘Hey, I’m ready to travel around the world and promote this fight,’” Makhachev said. “But the UFC don’t want. Two days ago I talked with Dana on Instagram and (he said) we have some plan, but I wait for his answer.”

The UFC hosts the No. 2 pound-for-pound king vs. the No. 1 pound-for-pound king in Perth Australia on Saturday in a fight that White calls one of the biggest in UFC history.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker