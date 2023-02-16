HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones Daniel Cormier

featuredJon Jones offers olive branch to Daniel Cormier: ‘Let bygones be bygones’

Islam Makhachev UFC 284

featuredIslam Makhachev claps back at Dan Hooker for cheating claims

Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones says Ciryl Gane will not be the best strikers he’s fought

Islam Makhachev

featuredIslam Makhachev reacts to pound-for-pound rankings snub

Islam Makhachev claps back at Dan Hooker for cheating claims

February 16, 2023
NoNo Comments

On Monday Dan Hooker, the teammate of Alexander Volkanovski claimed that Islam Makhachev cheated by taking an IV ahead of his win over Volkanovski.

“Islam is a cheat,” Hooker posted on Twitter on Monday. “He doesn’t cheat, he doesn’t win. Prove me wrong. Bet cha can’t.”

“Dumb c*** thinks he can fly to Australia, hire a nurse to give him an IV and we won’t find out. Cheating dog,” Hooker also tweeted on Monday.

Shortly after the claims were made Makhachev’s manager disputed the claims alleging that the bruise on his arm, which fans spotted on several photos was from a mandatory pre-fight blood test.

Now, on Thursday, Makhachev took to Twitter to blast Hooker for his tweets.

“You must be held accountable for such accusations,” he tweeted.

Jeff Novinsky also took to Twitter to remind fans and fighters that IVs are not banned entirely, there are instances when they are allowed.

Fans had worried that, if the claims were true, the title could be stripped and Makhachev could be suspended for two years.

It doesn’t look like that will be the case.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Hot Topics

Hot Sauce

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker