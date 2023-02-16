Islam Makhachev claps back at Dan Hooker for cheating claims

On Monday Dan Hooker, the teammate of Alexander Volkanovski claimed that Islam Makhachev cheated by taking an IV ahead of his win over Volkanovski.
“Islam is a cheat,” Hooker posted on Twitter on Monday. “He doesn’t cheat, he doesn’t win. Prove me wrong. Bet cha can’t.”
“Dumb c*** thinks he can fly to Australia, hire a nurse to give him an IV and we won’t find out. Cheating dog,” Hooker also tweeted on Monday.
Shortly after the claims were made Makhachev’s manager disputed the claims alleging that the bruise on his arm, which fans spotted on several photos was from a mandatory pre-fight blood test.
Now, on Thursday, Makhachev took to Twitter to blast Hooker for his tweets.
“You must be held accountable for such accusations,” he tweeted.
Jeff Novinsky also took to Twitter to remind fans and fighters that IVs are not banned entirely, there are instances when they are allowed.
Fans had worried that, if the claims were true, the title could be stripped and Makhachev could be suspended for two years.
It doesn’t look like that will be the case.