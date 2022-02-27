Islam Makhachev calls for title fight after quick TKO of Bobby Green

Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green did not touch gloves to start their UFC Vegas 49 main event fight, their beef was palpable even in the face-offs on Friday.

Many had expected Makhachev to take Green down and that’s just what he did. It didn’t take long for their fight to end up on the canvas as Makhachev looked for a submission. The fight did end on the ground but this time it was via ground and pound before the end of the very first round.

“I feel good, I think God for this performance,” Makhachev said after the win. “I just want a title fight.”

Makhachev, who was cornered by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, was looking to extend his win streak from nine to 10 with a win over Green in the main event of UFC Vegas 49.

Green stepped in on short notice after Beneil Dariush was forced to pull out of the fight 10 days before showtime. Green was coming off a stunning three-round domination of Nasrat Haqparast just two weeks ago.

Islam Makhachev defeated Bobby Green via TKO, Round 1 – 3:23