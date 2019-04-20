Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan take UFC St. Petersburg Fight of the Night honors

The UFC on ESPN+ 7 fight card from St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday may have flown under the radar for many fans, but the fighters delivered strong performances that made the selection of post-fight honors a difficult task.

MMA pioneer Alistair Overeem delivered another strong performance with his main-event TKO stoppage of friend and former training partner Aleksei Oleinik, but it wasn’t enough to earn him a post-fight bonus.

The Fight of the Night honors went to the co-main event with Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan each earning an additional $50,000 for their efforts.

Makhachev and Tsarukyan put on a high-level grappling display, but Makhachev’s takedowns put him ahead on all three scorecards, so he got the victory as well as a bonus.

Though there were numerous outstanding finishes to choose from, the Performance of the Night honors went to two fighters who scored the fastest knockouts of the night.

Magomed Mustafaev opened the event with a blistering 44-second knockout of Rafael Fisiev, whom he knocked down not once, but three times before the fight was stopped.

Sergei Pavlovich took only a few seconds longer to knock out Marcelo Golm on the main card, finishing the Brazilian fighter in 66 seconds.

Like Makhachev and Tsarukyan, Mustafaev and Pavlovich each went home with an additional $50,000 on top of their contracted purses.

TRENDING > Alistair Overeem bludgeons Aleksei Oleinik to earn first round TKO at UFC Russia main event

UFC on ESPN+ 7 Post-Fight Awards

Fight of the Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Performance of the Night: Magomed Mustafaev

Performance of the Night: Sergei Pavlovich

(Photo courtesy of UFC)