Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski UFC 284 Official Scorecard

The lightweight title bout between champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 283 on Saturday was extremely close.

The fight went the distance with Makhachev retaining the title and Volkanovski showing that he may still be the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Have a look at the official scorecards.

UFC 284 Makhachev vs Volkanovski Official Scorecard

Islam Makhachev narrowly defeats Alexander Volkanovski in epic UFC 284 main event