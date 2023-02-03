Isaac Moreno plans a simple game plan for Fury FC 74

Following a win in his pro debut in 2021, welterweight Isaac Moreno was able to carry his momentum into 2022 with three straight wins, including an impressive 17-second TKO of Johnny Pantoja at Fury FC 61 in May.

For Moreno, the year went just about as well as he could have hoped, not only getting the wins and moving his career forward, but also by having strong performances in those bouts.

“My 2022 went pretty well,” Moreno told MMAWeekly.com. “We got in a lot of fights. It was a good year for me. We’re just taking the necessary steps to get to the UFC. It was a pretty productive year.

“Each fight has been a step in the right direction. We prepared well and we’ve executed each game plan. I’m pretty excited by my success in my fights.”

Known primarily for his stand-up, Moreno has been able to diversify his game over the last year and handle himself much better in the grappling exchanges he encounters now.

“My last fight was against a high-level grappler (in Sam Kilmer) and I was able to shut him down because we’ve been implementing jiu-jitsu and wrestling,” said Moreno.

“I dominate mostly in stand-up, but we’re adding more things to my arsenal, and that includes my jiu-jitsu and my wrestling. I think that’s underrated and people really sleep on my ground game.”

On February 5 in Houston, Texas, Moreno (4-0) will look to remain undefeated when he faces Kenan Jackson (4-1) in a main card 170-pound bout at Fury FC 74.

“It’s the same thing I have to do in every fight: just go in there and go to work,” Moreno said. “I’ve got to keep my hands up, my chin down, keep my takedown defense on point, and put my hands on him.”

While Moreno does have an overall goal for 2023, he intends to take one opportunity at a time to make sure he’s able to achieve his goal.

“We have a game plan of where we want to be by the end of the year but we take it one fight at a time,” said Moreno. “It’s one day at a time, one fight at a time, but we do have a bigger plan for everything.”