Is Vitor Belfort Teasing a Return to the Cage?

Following his last fight, Vitor Belfort called it quits, but is he already plotting a comeback?

Belfort lost the final fight on his UFC contract, getting knocked out by Lyoto Machida at UFC 224 in May. After the fight, he retired.

But if his Instagram post from Saturday is any indication, Belfort may not have fully closed the door on his fighting career.

Even while he was competing in the Octagon, Belfort had been calling for the UFC to create a “Legends” division, where aging fighters could still compete against one another, separate from the younger bucks that were charging up the ranks.

In some respects, Bellator has done that, having fighters like Tito Ortiz, Fedor Emelianenko, Chael Sonnen, Rampage Jackson, and Wanderlei Silva compete in its cage. It now sounds like Belfort might want to join the ranks.

“Tonight Wanderlei will make it 3-1 vs Rampage at Bellator 206. Wanderlei, I’m rooting for you,” Belfort wrote. “I know you want to even our score in a soccer stadium in Brazil… if not, then Rampage, you are next.

“Chael Sonnen, you can be my warm up fight. I’ll help make you famous.”