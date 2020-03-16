Is UFC running into COVID-19 hurdles too high to clear?

UFC president Dana White has been defiant in his approach to running his business in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. But as measures around the globe get more and more strict, is he running into hurdles that are too high for him to reasonably clear?

White told ESPN recently, “Unless there is a total shutdown of the country where people can’t leave their houses and things like that. These fights will happen. We’re going to move on and these guys are going to compete. We will find venues and we will figure this thing out. The only thing that is going to stop us is a complete government shutdown where people are confined to their homes.”

Despite his best efforts to move forward with UFC events – even behind closed doors – the restrictions in place around the globe have escalated at a pace that White may not be able to get ahead of.

Mass gatherings have been shut down around the world, forcing last weekend’s UFC on ESPN+ 28 in Brasilia to take place in an empty 16,000-seat arena.

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is going to make it more difficult for even that scenario to take place as White focuses on running events in the United States.

“CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.”

That is, of course, guidance and not yet a governmental policy that would legally restrict the UFC. But with the COVID-19 pandemic raising unprecedented concern around the globe, many governmental entities are becoming quicker to follow the guidance of organizations such as the CDC and the World Health Organization when instituting new policies.

Many municipalities across the United States are forcing businesses that normally bring large amounts of people together – such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms – to either restrict their operations or close them outright.

Many businesses are voluntarily changing the way they operate. Starbucks announced that it is moving to a to-go only operation at its company owned locations for at least the next few weeks. REI and other stores have announced temporary store closures in an attempt to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Most major sports leagues and events have been postponed or canceled outright. The NBA, MLB, NHL, and PGA have all postponed or paused their seasons and events. The NCAA canceled its popular Division I Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments (March Madness). The International Olympic Committee is slated to hold talks later this week about whether or not to cancel the 2020 Summer Olympics scheduled for July 24 in Tokyo.

With so much momentum rolling toward the “complete government shutdown” that White mentioned, UFC officials could find themselves without any options.

White is currently trying to move the former UFC London card scheduled for Saturday, March 21, to a U.S. location, but is running out of time to make the move. And if U.S. based locations become too restrictive, there is little else he can do to keep the upcoming slate of event intact.

The majority of the roster is based in the United States with a number of other fighters scattered around the globe. With international travel becoming more and more restricted as the virus spreads, international locations have to be nearly impossible for the U.S. based company to facilitate.

While White is trying to keep any semblance of normalcy to the UFC, these times are anything but normal, and it is looking more and more like he is going to be forced into following suit with the other major sports organizations around the world.

