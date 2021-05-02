HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jiri Prochazka elbows Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25

featuredUFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

UFC Vegas 25 Reyes vs Prochazka live results

featuredUFC Vegas 25 live results: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

Diego Sanchez - UFC Rio Rancho weigh-in

featuredDiego Sanchez is no longer a UFC fighter

featuredDerrick Lewis: ‘We’re just waiting on Francis Ngannou to pick a date’

Is there renewed hope for Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones as Twitter war erupts?

May 2, 2021
NoNo Comments

Is it possible that there is renewed hope for the Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones blockbuster bout after the two fighters went after each other on Twitter recently?

Jones had been the initial target for Ngannou after the Cameroonian defeated Stipe Miocic to claim the UFC heavyweight championship in March. The very same night that Ngannou became champion, the fight splintered as a war of words between Jones and UFC president Dana White erupted.

White quickly shifted his focus to no. 2 ranked Derrick Lewis to challenge Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Jones split from his longtime management company, First Round Management. Now, he appears to be back in the running, as he and Ngannou renewed their Twitter battle.

Jones vacated the light heavyweight title in protest of his UFC contract, then began reshaping himself to move up to heavyweight for an immediate shot at the belt.

Although Lewis recently agreed to fight Ngannou, apparently just waiting for a date, could this latest flare up between Jones and Ngannou mean that the reason Lewis doesn’t have a date yet is because Jones is back in the picture?

Derrick Lewis: ‘We’re just waiting on Francis Ngannou to pick a date’

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA