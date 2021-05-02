Is there renewed hope for Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones as Twitter war erupts?

Is it possible that there is renewed hope for the Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones blockbuster bout after the two fighters went after each other on Twitter recently?

Jones had been the initial target for Ngannou after the Cameroonian defeated Stipe Miocic to claim the UFC heavyweight championship in March. The very same night that Ngannou became champion, the fight splintered as a war of words between Jones and UFC president Dana White erupted.

White quickly shifted his focus to no. 2 ranked Derrick Lewis to challenge Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Jones split from his longtime management company, First Round Management. Now, he appears to be back in the running, as he and Ngannou renewed their Twitter battle.

I'll take care of @JonnyBones first then come after @Tyson_Fury — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 29, 2021

I shouldn’t have to motivate you Jonny…if it’s not in you already you’ve already lost. I know my motivation 🌍 https://t.co/YzPZgimlWR — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 30, 2021

Please don't make me laugh 🥱!

When is the last time that you break somebody out? 🤔 https://t.co/XpFZhrVLcp — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 1, 2021

You're a decision fighter @JonnyBones and you've barely won a fight lately.

But you're going to break me out 😂 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 1, 2021

A decision fighter? I carried the record for most submissions in the light heavyweight division for many years my friend. You are what we call a one trick pony @francis_ngannou every champion I’ve ever faced punched hard. I see right through you — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

I would rather be a decision fighter than a last for two rounds fighter 🤷🏾‍♂️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

Honestly @francis_ngannou I really respect you and your story. I really don’t feel the need to have to crush you in a verbal battle to do what I’ve done to everyone since 2011 — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

Im just telling you now @francis_ngannou if you want to start this Internet talk, be sure to keep up. Most people that talk shit with me go quiet after a while..🏳🏳🏳 Everyone’s going to be the first to smash Jon Jones, very popular theme — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 1, 2021

Jones vacated the light heavyweight title in protest of his UFC contract, then began reshaping himself to move up to heavyweight for an immediate shot at the belt.

Although Lewis recently agreed to fight Ngannou, apparently just waiting for a date, could this latest flare up between Jones and Ngannou mean that the reason Lewis doesn’t have a date yet is because Jones is back in the picture?

