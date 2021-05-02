Is there renewed hope for Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones as Twitter war erupts?

Is it possible that there is renewed hope for the Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones blockbuster bout after the two fighters went after each other on Twitter recently?
Jones had been the initial target for Ngannou after the Cameroonian defeated Stipe Miocic to claim the UFC heavyweight championship in March. The very same night that Ngannou became champion, the fight splintered as a war of words between Jones and UFC president Dana White erupted.
White quickly shifted his focus to no. 2 ranked Derrick Lewis to challenge Ngannou.
Meanwhile, Jones split from his longtime management company, First Round Management. Now, he appears to be back in the running, as he and Ngannou renewed their Twitter battle.
Jones vacated the light heavyweight title in protest of his UFC contract, then began reshaping himself to move up to heavyweight for an immediate shot at the belt.
Although Lewis recently agreed to fight Ngannou, apparently just waiting for a date, could this latest flare up between Jones and Ngannou mean that the reason Lewis doesn’t have a date yet is because Jones is back in the picture?
