Is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s toughest challenge Dustin Poirier? (UFC 242 video)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently held a UFC 242 media conference call in which he addressed whether or not he expects interim champion Dustin Poirier to be his toughest challenge to date.

Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7, at a special EARLY START TIME of 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT for full UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier live results from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to unify his belt with that of interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event.