Is Darren Till finally making the move to the UFC middleweight division?

Though he quickly rocketed into UFC welterweight title contention, Darren Till has long been considering a move to middleweight. He recently hinted at finally pulling the trigger.

Till went undefeated in his first 18 bouts. He then went on to challenge Tyron Woodley for the welterweight strap, even though he missed weight by 3.5 pounds in his bout with Stephen Thompson, which was his seventeenth professional victory.

Woodley made quick work of Till, submitting him with a D’Arce choke late in round two of their UFC 228 headliner in September 2018.

Though Till talked about making the move to 185 pounds following the loss to Woodley, he instead buckled down and fought at welterweight again in his next bout. Till made the weight, but lost via knockout at the hands of Jorge Masvidal in the UFC on ESPN+ 5 headliner on his home turf in London, England.

Having been fairly quiet since the loss to Masvidal, Till made a post on Instagram late Monday night, hinting at the jump to middleweight.

“Come den motherf—ing middleweights,” he commented. “Thanks Jeferson Fajardo for the training. It’s good to be back in Brazil getting some time in.”

Till’s post obviously isn’t a bout agreement at middleweight, but it sure seems to signal his intent to quit forcing his 26-year-old frame to get down to the 170-pound welterweight limit.

