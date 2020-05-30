HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White Serious Over Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones to Dana White: ‘Just go ahead and release me from my UFC contract’

UFC Woodley vs Burns live results

featuredUFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns Live Results

Dana White UFC on ESPN 9 scrum

featuredDana White exposes Jon Jones lying allegation (FULL UFC on ESPN 9 scrum video)

UFC on ESPN 9 Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns faceoff

featuredUFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns face-offs video

Is Dana White becoming one of the most COVID-19 tested people on the planet?

May 30, 2020
NoNo Comments

The UFC returned to action in early May with a plethora of COVID-19 protocols in place. What does that mean? Well, first and foremost, that means testing, testing, and more testing. Swab tests, saliva tests, antibody tests.

With all the testing involved, UFC president Dana White said before UFC on ESPN 9 that he is likely becoming one of the most tested people on the planet.

Being in charge of the UFC, White is at every event during the return from the global coronavirus pandemic. Being at every event, White has to follow the same protocols as everyone else, which means being tested over and over again. 

Following the UFC on ESPN 9 weigh-ins, White declared, “Tonight, I will take my fifth test for COVID-19, and that doesn’t include the antibody tests. So, I gotta be one of the most tested guys on earth.”

TRENDING > Dana White exposes Jon Jones lying allegation (FULL UFC on ESPN 9 scrum video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA