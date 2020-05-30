Is Dana White becoming one of the most COVID-19 tested people on the planet?

The UFC returned to action in early May with a plethora of COVID-19 protocols in place. What does that mean? Well, first and foremost, that means testing, testing, and more testing. Swab tests, saliva tests, antibody tests.

With all the testing involved, UFC president Dana White said before UFC on ESPN 9 that he is likely becoming one of the most tested people on the planet.

Being in charge of the UFC, White is at every event during the return from the global coronavirus pandemic. Being at every event, White has to follow the same protocols as everyone else, which means being tested over and over again.

Following the UFC on ESPN 9 weigh-ins, White declared, “Tonight, I will take my fifth test for COVID-19, and that doesn’t include the antibody tests. So, I gotta be one of the most tested guys on earth.”

