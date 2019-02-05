Is Anderson Silva Swimming with the Sharks in Australia? (UFC 234 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 234 Embedded, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva puts his skills and personality on display for media members at his Los Angeles gym. Middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum prepares nearby in Orange County, surrounded by paintings and his panda.

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker reaps the benefits of a home-country bout, relaxing in his Sydney home with his wife and children.

UFC 234 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world middleweight title fight taking place Saturday, February 9th on Pay-Per-View.

