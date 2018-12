Irritated Floyd Mayweather Confronted by Reporter on Why He Doesn’t Fight MMA

A reporter seems to get under Floyd Mayweather’s skin when he is confronted about why he doesn’t fight in any other rules than boxing, as he continues to do match-ups with fighters in other disciplines, but only under boxing rules.

