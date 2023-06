Watch Irene Aldana submit Bethe Correia 🤜 UFC 289 Free Fight

Irene Aldana takes on two-division champion Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight title in this weekend’s UFC 289 main event at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Ahead of UFC 289, take a look back at Aldana’s UFC 237 submission win over former title challenger Bethe Correia.

Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia | UFC 289 Free Fight

(Video Courtesy of UFC)