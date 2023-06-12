Irene Aldana issues lengthy apology after Amanda Nunes loss

Irene Aldana did not have her best performance in a lopsided loss to bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 289 on Saturday. She has since issued a lengthy apology to her coaches and fans.

Nunes took immediate control of the fight, quickly putting Aldana on the back foot. Try as she might, Aldana never found a way back into the bout.

The champ batterer Aldana from bell to bell for five rounds, earning a heavily lopsided unanimous decision. It would prove to be Nunes’s retirement bout, as she called it a career in front of the Vancouver, British Columbia fans.

Irene Aldana statement following UFC 289 loss to Amanda Nunes

It was an honor to face Amanda Nunes incredible Athlete and Fighter. (GOAT)

I’m sorry to have failed my coaches and all of you, I assure you that this does not stay like this… it was a bad night. But the goal is still clear and the Objective is still that 4th belt… I promised you and I’m going to fulfill it… whatever the cost.

I have already identified this blockage, I know what I have to do and this will NOT happen again… I give you my word! I’II be back for all those people who believe in me. If I have learned anything from this sport, it is to always get up.

For now I am going to return to the gym as soon as possible and work Very Hard to earn that second chance.

Always thanks to everyone for so much support and love… and mainly thanks to my coaches and all my team for being at the foot of the canyon in good times and bad. The promise is especially for you.

UFC 289 highlights video: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana