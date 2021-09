Ion Cuțelaba trashes Devin Clark’s teeth at UFC Vegas 37

Ion Cutelaba needed all three rounds to score the win over Devin Clark at UFC Vegas 37 on Saturday night, but he did some significant damage along the way.

Take a look at what Cutelaba did to Clark’s teeth.

CAUTION: This is pretty gruesome.

Ever had this dream before? pic.twitter.com/HNxg1Y3nfE — megan (@MeganMMA2) September 19, 2021

UFC Vegas 37 results: Anthony Smith finishes Ryan Spann