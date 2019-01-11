Ion Cutelaba Out of UFC Brooklyn Bout with Glover Teixeira

Thursday was a rough day for UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw, as the fight card suffered two heavy blows because of injury.

Not only was John Lineker forced out of his bout with Cory Sandhagen because of injury, Ion Cutelaba had to also withdraw from his light heavyweight bout with Glover Teixeira on the UFC on ESPN+ 1 main card on Jan. 19 in Brooklyn.

Cutelaba confirmed the cancellation of his bout on social media following an initial report by ESPN.

Cutelaba, however, characterized his fight as a postponement, saying that he should be able to recover from his undisclosed injury in about a month’s time. He is hoping to keep the fight with Teixeira intact for an upcoming event.

The UFC has already released the planned schedule for the first half of 2019.

Teixeira (27-7) was hoping to bounce back from a loss to Corey Anderson in his last fight, while Cutelaba (14-3, 1NC) is trying to add to back-to-back victories and rise up the light heavyweight ranks.

The UFC is reportedly trying to find a fight for Teixeira on the Brooklyn fight card, surely hoping to keep the event as intact as possible, particularly after also losing Lineker. UFC on ESPN+ 1 is the promotion’s first as part of its new multi-year media deal with ESPN.

The Brooklyn main event features UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo putting his belt on the line opposite TJ Dillashaw, who is the bantamweight champion and coming down in weight to try and become the latest UFC fighter to win a belt in a second weight class.