Ion Cuțelaba Dominates; Calls Out Daniel Cormier? (UFC on FOX 30 Highlights)

July 28, 2018
(Videos courtesy of UFC and FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Ion Cuțelaba dominant victory over Gadzhimurad Antigulov at UFC on FOX 30 on Saturday in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

The UFC keeps a stacked summer line-up rolling along into Los Angeles next week for UFC 227. The UFC 227 fight card is topped by two title fights, as TJ Dillashaw puts his bantamweight belt on the line against the man he took it from, Cody Garbrandt, in an immediate rematch. The man Dillashaw would have preferred to be fighting is Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, who puts his flyweight title on the line in a rematch with Henry Cejudo in the UFC 227 co-main event on Saturday, Aug. 4.

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: China
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
