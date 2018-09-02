Invicta FC 31 Results & Highlights: Virna Jandiroba Perfect in Strawweight Title Defense

(Courtesy of Invicta Fighting Championships)

Virna Jandiroba kept her unblemished record intact, as she successfully defended her strawweight title at Invicta FC 31 on Saturday night at the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo.

Jandiroba took Janaisa Morandin to the canvas in the opening round and softened her up with ground and pound shots. In the second frame, Jandiroba again put Morandin on the floor, but this time quickly moved to an arm triangle choke that finished the fight and kept the gold around her waist.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley: ‘I Don’t Know What Fights You’re Talking About, Ain’t Nobody Offered Me S–t’

The night’s co-main event was an emotional fight for Pearl Gonzalez, who dedicated the bout to her late father. She couldn’t find the finish, but she dominated the bout, putting Daiane Firmino in several bad positions. She earned a unanimous nod from the judges in honor of her father.

Invicta FC 31: Jandiroba vs. Morandin Results

Virna Jandiroba def. Janaisa Morandin by submission (arm-triangle choke), Round 2, 2:23

Pearl Gonzalez def. Daiane Firmino by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-27)

Lisa Spangler def. Shanna Young by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Mallory Martin def. Ashley Nichols by TKO (strikes), Round 3, 1:05

Miranda Maverick def. Victoria Leonardo by submission (armbar), Round 1, 3:26

Kelly D’Angelo def. Lindsey VanZandt unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Kay Hansen def. Helen Peralta by TKO (strikes), Round 3, 4:16

Holli Salazar vs. Audrey Wolfe ruled a unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

(Photo courtesy of Dave Mandel, Invicta FC)