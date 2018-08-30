Invicta FC Signs Eight Fighters, Including Several UFC Veterans

Invicta Fighting Championships on Thursday announced eight additions to the promotion’s unparalleled roster of female fighters.

Strawweight will see the largest influx of talent, with five fighters joining an already talent-rich division. “Love Boat” Jamie Moyle (4-3), who began her professional career with Invicta, returns to the promotion as a contestant on the 23rd season of The Ultimate Fighter and a three-fight UFC veteran.

California’s Danielle “Dynamite” Taylor (9-4) has also been signed to compete at strawweight. Taylor was a two-time King of the Cage champion before joining the UFC, where she notched five fights, including wins against former Invicta champion Jessica Penne and striker Seo Hee Ham.

Twenty-five-year-old Viviane “Sucuri” Pereira (13-2) rounds out the list of former UFC strawweights to sign with Invicta. The Brazilian brings with her a resume highlighted by victories over former UFC title challenger Valerie Letourneau and current UFC contender Poliana Botelho.

An agreement is in place for highly touted Japanese prospect Kanako Murata (8-1) to fight exclusively for Invicta FC when not competing under the Rizin Fighting Federation banner. During her time with Rizin, the strawweight wrestler has picked up notable victories against Americans Angela Magana and Kyra Batara.

Finally, following a successful amateur career, strawweight Valerie “The Violator” Wong (0-0) will make her professional debut for Invicta FC.

Former Invicta featherweight title challenger Faith “The Immortal” McMah (6-3) and French featherweight Zarah Fairn Dos Santos (6-2) have been signed to bolster the 145-pound division.

In her three fights for Invicta, McMah, formerly Van Duin, faced current UFC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino, UFC bantamweight contender Irene Aldana and veteran knockout artist Amanda Bell. Dos Santos is an Invicta newcomer with four first-round finishes to her name.

Ranked as one of the top fighters in Florida, Caitlin Sammons (0-0) most recently competed as an amateur bantamweight. When she makes her Invicta debut, it will be in the flyweight division.

The complete list of recent Invicta signings can be found below:

STRAWWEIGHT

Jamie Moyle (4-3)

Danielle Taylor (9-4)

Viviane Pereira (13-2)

Kanako Murata (8-1)

Valerie Wong (0-0)

FEATHERWEIGHT

Faith McMah (6-3)

Zarah Farin Dos Santos (6-2)

FLYWEIGHT

Caitlin Sammons (0-0)

Fight announcements for all eight fighters are expected to be revealed shortly.