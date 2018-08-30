HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredMax Holloway Says He’s Cleared to Fight But Nothing Finalized Yet for UFC 231

Darren Till at UFC 228 Vegas Media Day

featuredDarren Till Says Weight Cut Has Been ‘Sh–‘

Robert Whittaker

featuredRobert Whittaker Not At Full Strength, but Has UFC Return on the Horizon

Valentina Shevchenko - UFC 228

featuredValentina Shevchenko Addresses Nicco Montano Doubts, Sister Joining UFC Roster

Invicta FC Signs Eight Fighters, Including Several UFC Veterans

August 30, 2018
NoNo Comments

Invicta Fighting Championships on Thursday announced eight additions to the promotion’s unparalleled roster of female fighters.

Strawweight will see the largest influx of talent, with five fighters joining an already talent-rich division. “Love Boat” Jamie Moyle (4-3), who began her professional career with Invicta, returns to the promotion as a contestant on the 23rd season of The Ultimate Fighter and a three-fight UFC veteran.

California’s Danielle “Dynamite” Taylor (9-4) has also been signed to compete at strawweight. Taylor was a two-time King of the Cage champion before joining the UFC, where she notched five fights, including wins against former Invicta champion Jessica Penne and striker Seo Hee Ham.

Twenty-five-year-old Viviane “Sucuri” Pereira (13-2) rounds out the list of former UFC strawweights to sign with Invicta. The Brazilian brings with her a resume highlighted by victories over former UFC title challenger Valerie Letourneau and current UFC contender Poliana Botelho.

An agreement is in place for highly touted Japanese prospect Kanako Murata (8-1) to fight exclusively for Invicta FC when not competing under the Rizin Fighting Federation banner. During her time with Rizin, the strawweight wrestler has picked up notable victories against Americans Angela Magana and Kyra Batara.

Finally, following a successful amateur career, strawweight Valerie “The Violator” Wong (0-0) will make her professional debut for Invicta FC.

TRENDING > Max Holloway Says He’s Cleared to Fight But Nothing Finalized Yet for UFC 231

Former Invicta featherweight title challenger Faith “The Immortal” McMah (6-3) and French featherweight Zarah Fairn Dos Santos (6-2) have been signed to bolster the 145-pound division.

In her three fights for Invicta, McMah, formerly Van Duin, faced current UFC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino, UFC bantamweight contender Irene Aldana and veteran knockout artist Amanda Bell. Dos Santos is an Invicta newcomer with four first-round finishes to her name.

Ranked as one of the top fighters in Florida, Caitlin Sammons (0-0) most recently competed as an amateur bantamweight. When she makes her Invicta debut, it will be in the flyweight division.

The complete list of recent Invicta signings can be found below:

STRAWWEIGHT

  • Jamie Moyle (4-3)
  • Danielle Taylor (9-4)
  • Viviane Pereira (13-2)
  • Kanako Murata (8-1)
  • Valerie Wong (0-0)

FEATHERWEIGHT

  • Faith McMah (6-3)
  • Zarah Farin Dos Santos (6-2)

FLYWEIGHT

  • Caitlin Sammons (0-0)

Fight announcements for all eight fighters are expected to be revealed shortly.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC 228: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 136: Russia
UFC Fight Night 137: Sao Paulo
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA