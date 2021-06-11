Invicta FC Phoenix Tournament: Atomweights – Weigh-in Results and Video

On Thursday, June 10, Invicta Fighting Championships hosted the weigh-ins for Phoenix Tournament: Atomweights. The event takes place Friday, June 11, from Memorial Hall in Kansas City and airs live on AXS TV in the United States and will be available worldwide on Invicta FC’s YouTube Channel.

A shot at reigning Invicta FC atomweight champion Alesha Zappitella is on the line as the fastest-paced format in combat sports makes its return. For the first time in MMA history, online fan voting determined the match-ups for the quarterfinal stage of the tournament.

Recent title challenger Jéssica Delboni (10-3) opens her quest for another crack at gold against Zappitella’s training partner Tabatha “Batgirl” Watkins (3-3), who will make her promotional debut. New York native Lindsey “Damsel” VanZandt (7-4) will square off with Invicta newcomer Katie “Maquina Asesina” Perez (2-1). Jillian “Lionheart” DeCoursey (4-3) and Linda “F109” Mihalec (2-1) meet in a rematch of their Invicta FC 39 clash, which DeCoursey won via decision. Finally, Paulina “Firefox” Granados (4-4) steps into the Invicta cage for the first time against Connecticut’s Marisa “Spider Monkey” Messer-Belenchia (3-1).

Additionally, a tournament reserve match-up will take place between Kara Vislosky (1-1) and Samantha Seff (0-1).

Invicta FC Phoenix Tournament: Atomweights Weigh-in Results:

Atomweight Tournament Quarterfinal No. 4: Paulina Granados (105.9) vs. Marisa Messer-Belenchia (105.4)

Atomweight Tournament Quarterfinal No. 3: Jillian DeCoursey (105.5) vs. Linda Mihalec (105.9)

Atomweight Tournament Quarterfinal No. 2: Lindsey VanZandt (105.8) vs. Katie Perez (105.3)

Atomweight Tournament Quarterfinal No. 1: Jéssica Delboni (105.6) vs. Tabatha Watkins (105.8)

Atomweight Tournament Reserve Bout: Kara Vislosky (104.4) vs. Samantha Seff (105.9)

Invicta FC Phoenix Tournament: Atomweights Weigh-in Video

(Courtesy of Invicta FC)