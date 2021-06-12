Invicta FC: Phoenix Tournament: Atomweights – Event Replay

The event featured a one-night, eight-woman tournament to determine the next atomweight contender. The event aired on AXS TV in the U.S., as well as live and free on YouTube.
Invicta FC: Phoenix Tournament: Atomweights Full Results
- Jéssica Delboni def. Lindsey VanZandt by Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jéssica Delboni def. Marisa Messer-Belenchia by Decision (unanimous) (10-9, 10-9, 10-9)
- Lindsey VanZandt def. Linda Mihalec by Decision (unanimous) (10-9, 10-9, 10-9)
- Samantha Seff def. Kara Vislosky by Decision (split)
- Marisa Messer-Belenchia def. Paulina Granados by Decision (split)
- Linda Mihalec def. Jillian Decoursey by Decision (split)
- Lindsey VanZandt def. Katie Perez by Submission (armbar) at 3:10, R1
- Jéssica Delboni def. Tabatha Watkins by Decision (unanimous) (10-9, 10-9, 10-9)