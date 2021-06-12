HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 263 Ceremonial Weigh-ins: The Fighter Face-offs | Video

featuredUFC 263 Weigh-in Results and Video: Two Title Fights Officially Set

featuredIsrael Adesanya and Marvin Vettori go ballistic at UFC 263 Press Conference

Leon Edwards

featuredLeon Edwards: ‘I don’t know how Dana’s justifying giving Colby Covington the next title shot’

Invicta FC: Phoenix Tournament: Atomweights – Event Replay

June 12, 2021
NoNo Comments

The event featured a one-night, eight-woman tournament to determine the next atomweight contender. The event aired on AXS TV in the U.S., as well as live and free on YouTube.

Invicta FC: Phoenix Tournament: Atomweights Event Replay

(Courtesy of Invicta FC)

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori go ballistic at UFC 263 Press Conference

Invicta FC: Phoenix Tournament: Atomweights Full Results

  • Jéssica Delboni def. Lindsey VanZandt by Decision (unanimous) (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Jéssica Delboni def. Marisa Messer-Belenchia by Decision (unanimous) (10-9, 10-9, 10-9)
  • Lindsey VanZandt def. Linda Mihalec by Decision (unanimous) (10-9, 10-9, 10-9)
  • Samantha Seff def. Kara Vislosky by Decision (split)
  • Marisa Messer-Belenchia def. Paulina Granados by Decision (split)
  • Linda Mihalec def. Jillian Decoursey by Decision (split)
  • Lindsey VanZandt def. Katie Perez by Submission (armbar) at 3:10, R1
  • Jéssica Delboni def. Tabatha Watkins by Decision (unanimous) (10-9, 10-9, 10-9)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA